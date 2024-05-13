The Good Glamm Group partners with Blinkit to deliver Karan Johar’s MyGlamm POUT to customers

Ketan Bhatia, group brand director at Good Glamm Group, stated, "At MyGlamm, we are always striving to enhance customer experience. We are excited to join forces with Blinkit to revolutionise beauty delivery. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is key, and with Blinkit's lightning-fast delivery, we're bringing luxury beauty directly to our customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes. Partnering with Blinkit allows us to deliver not just products, but an unforgettable experience, straight to our customers' doors in record time."