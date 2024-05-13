The Good Glamm Group partners with Blinkit to deliver Karan Johar’s MyGlamm POUT to customers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to provide customers with the convenience of receiving MyGlamm's POUT products delivered to their doorstep.
South Asia's beauty and personal care conglomerate, Good Glamm Group, and the force behind MyGlamm POUT by Karan Johar, announces its partnership with Blinkit, the hyperlocal delivery platform, to offer 10-minute delivery to customers across the country.
MyGlamm POUT by Karan Johar has been setting new benchmarks in the beauty industry with its quality and products. From lipsticks to lip glosses, each product is crafted to empower individuals to express their unique style with confidence.
Now, with Blinkit's delivery network, customers can experience the luxury of MyGlamm POUT like never before. With this collaboration, customers can now receive their favourite MyGlamm POUT products, curated by Karan Johar, in just 10 minutes delivered to their doorstep, providing convenience and luxury.
Anish Shrivastava, category and head at Blinkit, stated, “Blinkit is focused on making strides in expanding the assortment available to customers on quick-commerce. Partnering with MyGlamm POUT is yet another demonstration of our commitment towards ensuring customers get everything delivered in 10 minutes. Listing such luxury, celebrity-led makeup products is bound to bring unparalleled convenience & experience to customers.”
Ketan Bhatia, group brand director at Good Glamm Group, stated, "At MyGlamm, we are always striving to enhance customer experience. We are excited to join forces with Blinkit to revolutionise beauty delivery. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is key, and with Blinkit's lightning-fast delivery, we're bringing luxury beauty directly to our customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes. Partnering with Blinkit allows us to deliver not just products, but an unforgettable experience, straight to our customers' doors in record time."
Good Glamm Group and Blinkit are committed to delivering moments of joy and self-expression to beauty enthusiasts across the country. With MyGlamm POUT's range of products, including lipsticks, lip liners, and lip glosses, now available for delivery in just 10 minutes, customers can indulge in luxury beauty like never before.