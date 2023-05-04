The Great Khali & Rohan Joshi unleash Spyk - India’s OG Hard Seltzer

Further deepening this unexplored category and launching the brand countrywide, Vimal Chand, CEO and Co-founder of Spyk said, “The seltzer storm in the West was an inspiration to introduce hard seltzers to the Indian consumers. We’ve curated the perfect alcoholic beverage for modern and health-conscious folks. However, we also identified the gap of education that prevails in the Indian consumer market. To tackle this concern, we’ve chosen to educate our potential consumers with a twist of playfulness in the series of launch films created in collaboration with our creative agencies.”