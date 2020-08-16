"The need of the hour was to talk about social issues... it's not like there's a calendar"

The artisans behind these items depend on per-item sale or bulk orders to which Das couldn't help but agree and added, "There's no travel, it's not an essential item, you and I are not stepping out and we're buying only essential stuff. But, in this backdrop, this whole art and culture are lost and these are all voices that need to be heard," and further said, "... do it (getting their voices heard) in a positive manner... they just want their livelihoods to start. So, the more the people buy stuff from them, the better it is for them and the community."