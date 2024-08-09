The need to embrace athletes beyond their victories

Brand custodians, who play a pivotal role in shaping the public perception of athletes, often display a troubling pattern of behavior: they rush to associate themselves with athletes on the cusp of victory, only to distance themselves when those athletes fall short of securing a medal. This transactional approach to sports marketing is not only disheartening but also undermines the very spirit of competitive sports. In a world where moment marketing often takes precedence over meaningful partnerships, it is time for brand custodians to reevaluate their approach.