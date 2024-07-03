The only way to build a brand today is experiential marketing: Rahul Dhamdhere, KidZania

“This is something that no outdoor, digital, or print ad campaign per se will ever provide. It is always the experience and this is what is different about KidZania. The new generation of brand managers do not understand this. They always want to do a 30-second commercial on television, or a print ad in the Times of India, even though nobody reads print anymore. But this kind of integration is the way to go as the whole world is changing into experiential marketing,” says Dhamdhere.