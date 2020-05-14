The right mix for running successful digital campaigns during the lockdown

What do the online differences between the green, yellow and red zones tell us about locked-down India? The implementation of the lockdown led to a 132% increase in biddable programmatic inventory.
Marketing intelligence company MiQ’s ‘Mood of the nation’ report mentions that though the general uptick in digital consumption remains prominent across the country, there are considerable regional differences in online content consumption. The report looks at how the different regions are faring, especially the differences across the red, yellow and green zones as described by the Indian government, and what this means for advertisers.
The implementation of the lockdown led to a 132% increase in biddable programmatic inventory.
To provide a global perspective, the post-lockdown increase in digital activity in the US stands at 28 per cent and at 46 per cent in the UK. Among developing economies, China registered an 87 per cent increase in the online opportunity whereas in Singapore the interest only rose by 20 per cent.
Increased traffic on both mobile devices and desktops have contributed to this overall increase in the digital opportunity, but with the government relaxing some restrictions during phase 3 of the lockdown, there is a minor decrease in the mobile consumption stats though activity on the desktops continue to remain strong.
Running successful digital campaigns during the lockdown:
Activate the right channel at the right time: Consumers have higher affinity towards brands that provide multi-moment and multi screen engagement. Activating channels based on online behavior across day parts means brands can achieve high brand awareness during multi-screen hours and drive exploration, interest and purchase during exclusive digital hours.
Personalize at scale in real-time: Personalization is key to both short-term campaign performance and long-term customer loyalty. To successfully execute personalized campaigns at scale, brands need to understand consumer behavior and preferences across location, devices, channels and content in real-time. This means integrating marketing strategy with data analytics, machine learning and technology.
Engage with real-life moments: People are more likely to invest when the market outlook is bullish or order drinks when a sports game gets interesting. Brands can now drive call to action by syncing campaign delivery with these real-life moments.
The reports can be accessed here: