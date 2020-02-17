"The shoe will help you seamlessly translate from gym to street": Sunil Gupta - Brand Director, Reebok India

While that settled the dust on who the brand was aiming at when it came to the Zig Tech, Gupta also mentions that Reebok plans to team up with influencers to reach the said TG. However, when questioned why they didn't consider the reach a Bollywood star could offer vis a vis an influencer, he answers, "We collaborate with influencers because of the connection they have with the millennials. At the end of the day, Reebok's mission is to be the best fitness and lifestyle brand in India and we want to inspire people to a fitter and better life."