“These are challenging times, but we have reason for cautious optimism”: Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb

“There is no question that these are challenging times for everyone in the business, but we have a reason for cautious optimism. We raised additional capital, and have made some changes to our strategy, so we have the resources to ensure we can withstand this storm and come back stronger,” says Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb India. Bajaj co-founded e-commerce platform Letsbuy.com in 2009 which was later acquired by Flipkart. He joined Airbnb in 2015 and has had stints with American Express and EY in the past.