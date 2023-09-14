Thums Up ties up with Disney+ Hotstar for a content series ahead of ICC World Cup

The series, hosted by Harsha Bhogle, will feature experts including Sourav Ganguly, Yuraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag, and Dinesh Karthik.
Thums Up, India's homegrown beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, announces the launch of ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’, an immersive cricket experience in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar. The Thums Up Fan Pulse introduces a new era of cricket engagement, amplifying every voice, fostering passionate discussions, with expert insights, and unparalleled fan participation.
The first-of-its-kind endeavour is aimed at transforming the cricket content landscape, resonating with the true spirit of Thums Up. ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’ isn't just a platform; it's a vibrant space for fans to share opinions, interact with experts, and pose the pivotal questions.
The series featuring top experts, including Sourav Ganguly, Yuraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik and hosted by the “voice of cricket” – Harsha Bhogle, will showcase the pulse of every cricket fan as they give unique insights about every aspect of the upcoming World Cup.
By integrating data, tech, and social listening, Thums Up is revolutionizing fan engagement. It uncovers insights about players, team India, and the World Cup fueling a personalized content experience for every cricket enthusiast, through various channels - pack, digital, and OOH with enthusiasts enthusiastically participating and sharing their views on the platform.
Commenting on the launch of ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’ and the association with Disney+ Hotstar, Tish Condeno, senior category director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of 'Thums Up Fan Pulse,' an immersive experience that encapsulates the pulse of every cricket fan. With our unique series in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, we are honoured to feature cricket legends together on one platform. Our aim is to unite cricket enthusiasts, engage fans, and build up the excitement for the upcoming ICC World Cup.”
Ajit Varghese, head of network - ad sales at Disney Star, said, “Cricket may be a strategic sport, but it involves the heart and mind in equal measures. Be it calculating the possibilities of a six in an over or praying for the last ball to score a six, it is this mix of emotion that makes the game great. At Disney+ Hotstar, we are proud to partner with Thums Up to curate a unique series like Thums Up Pulse. It quenches our national thirst for cricket with logic & passion served by experts like Saurav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle and other prominent names for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.”
The Thums Up Fan Pulse offers various content formats, from episodic series with Disney+ Hotstar to byte-sized content. By sparking engaging conversations about the ICC World Cup, it keeps the excitement alive. Thums Up remains dedicated to enhancing cricket conversations and uniting fans through innovation. Consumers can purchase a Thums Up, scan the QR code on the pack and express their views to become a part of Thums Up Fan Pulse.