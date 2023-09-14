Thums Up ties up with Disney+ Hotstar for a content series ahead of ICC World Cup

Ajit Varghese, head of network - ad sales at Disney Star, said, “Cricket may be a strategic sport, but it involves the heart and mind in equal measures. Be it calculating the possibilities of a six in an over or praying for the last ball to score a six, it is this mix of emotion that makes the game great. At Disney+ Hotstar, we are proud to partner with Thums Up to curate a unique series like Thums Up Pulse. It quenches our national thirst for cricket with logic & passion served by experts like Saurav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle and other prominent names for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.”