Timex is Punjab Kings' official timekeeper for Tata IPL 2024

Timex branding will be visible on the team's trousers.
Timex, the global watch brand is back at the seventeenth edition of TATA IPL, the most coveted cricketing entertainment event of the year and announces partnership with Punjab Kings as ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’.
This association will see Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a prominent logo placement on the trousers, making sure the team members put their winning foot forward. With a fairly settled team which has retained its strong core under the captaincy of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings is all charged up for the season.
Timex and cricket have both built a strong legacy in India with attributes that best define both brands - passion, precision, and performance. With its ever-evolving consumer outreach strategy Timex always tries to find new ways to connect with its consumers. This partnership with Punjab Kings, is in line with the brand’s strategy to reach out to masses and ride the wave of excitement around cricket which unites the nation.
Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex Group India, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the IPL season this year with Punjab Kings as the official timekeeper of the kings. This is our second year with this cricketing extravaganza and with a young and energized team, we look forward to an exciting season ahead. Cricket is not just a sport with passion, it is also an entertainment event for the masses and this association is an opportunity to reach out to millions of consumers across the nation.”
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket, said, "We are elated to have joined hands with an iconic legacy brand like Timex. We are sure that our similar values and ethos will help us reach a wider audience as well."