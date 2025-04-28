Tinder wants you to trash your ex, literally

One of the more enduring adages of self-help culture is the practice of writing down one’s grievances or regrets on a piece of paper and then burning it, symbolically purging negativity from one’s life. Tinder, the dating app, has adapted this ritual with a promotional twist: it has launched the "Ex-press Disposal Truck," inviting individuals to discard the emotional baggage of past relationships and make space for new beginnings.

Taking to the streets of Mumbai, the reimagined refuse truck forms part of Tinder’s "Move On" campaign, which, according to the company, "reflects a powerful shift in how young India approaches dating and heartbreak."

A survey of 1,000 dating singles aged 18 to 25, conducted across India between April and May 2023 by OnePoll for Tinder, found that 82% prioritise mental well-being in relationships, while 77% say they would not compromise on self-care practices or personal boundaries for the sake of a partner.

Discarding an ex’s belongings is, it seems, one way of prioritising mental well-being. Tinder is not alone in encouraging this particular form of emotional housecleaning.

In February, Sunfeast Fantastik!, a biscuit brand, dispatched the Fantastik! Truck to colleges and popular youth hangouts across Bangalore during Valentine’s week, inviting the lovelorn to dispose of painful reminders of toxic relationships.