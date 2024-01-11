Tonic Worldwide's GIPSI launches 'inSIGHT' - a trends forecast report

Speaking on the findings of the inSIGHT report, Anjali Malthankar, national strategy director and GIPSI co-head, says, “As we enter 2024, some of the themes of 2023 such as AI and Green will continue to engage marketers, but it’s the micro trends and undercurrents, we wanted to throw light on, as well. For e.g. 'Fan of small things' which talks about Discord communities or how consumers are looking for a snooze!”