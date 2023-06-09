Two years after ditching Coca Cola at a conference, Ronaldo launches mineral water brand

The five-time Ballon D’or winner was in Madrid for the launch of Ursu9, his new mineral water brand.
In the June of 2021, Ronaldo sparked a big frenzy across the football world when he snubbed two Coca Cola bottles from the table during a press conference, and asked people to instead drink water. The incident was so profound, that according to reports, the brand took $4 billion hit in market value.
Two years later, Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his own mineral water brand called Ursu9. The Portuguese captain took to Instagram and other social media platforms to announce the launch.
Both Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were spotted in Madrid for the launch of the brand. The ex-Real Madrid talisman has invested heavily in Spain. He has hotels, restaurants, and hair clinics, and now water.