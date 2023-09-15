Uber marks decade in India with personal messages to its dedicated drivers

Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative and created by Gan.ai, the campaign features actor Sonu Sood.
Uber completed 10 years in India and celebrated it by sharing curated and personalised videos with drivers, riders and its employees. Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative and created by Gan.ai, the personalised videos take the viewers on a nostalgic trip, reminiscing about their time spent with/at Uber, while thanking them for being an important part of the company.
The videos have been created using the latest generative AI technology, with an intent to send personalised messages to drivers and riders, enlisting highlights from their own Uber journey over the past decade, including the number of kilometers they have traveled, and their total 5-star ratings. Riders and drivers have made Uber what it is today, and these messages are a small way of the ridesharing company thanking them for being part of the ride.
The videos have a message from popular actor, philanthropist and activist Sonu Sood, thanking drivers and riders for their trust in the brand over the years, and helping Uber change how India moves.
Earlier in the month, Uber launched the campaign with a film that spotlighted India’s journey along with Uber’s in the last decade. As India’s mobility partner since 2013, the campaign highlights how a lot of things have changed in the last 10 years - from people’s lives to their situations. But what hasn’t changed is the innate uniqueness that resides deep down inside us, and makes us Indian.
Speaking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India South Asia said. “Over the last 10 years, Uber has changed how people move everyday in India and has been a force of positive impact for its mobility ecosystem. This would not have been possible without the efforts of the millions of driver partners, the trust shown by our riders and the relentless work by all employees, past and present.
We want to celebrate the completion of Uber's 10 years in India and thank them personally by leveraging Gen-AI. This is the least we could do as we work hard to make the platform better for everyone and commit to take India forward through what is poised to be India's century.”
Shray Chawla, group creative director and Akshit Salian, senior creative director at Dentsu Creative, shared an insight into the campaign, “We need to look back, to look ahead. And that’s exactly what we did. We took a ride through the last 10 years of India, to figure out where it will take us in the next 10 years. That’s when we realised it’s the stories of India that made us #IndiaKiRide. That thought became the genesis of our idea of showcasing real stories portrayed by real people. And who better to narrate this beautiful journey than Sonu Sood, whose deeds are just as inspiring as the man himself!”