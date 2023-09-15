Uber marks decade in India with personal messages to its dedicated drivers

Shray Chawla, group creative director and Akshit Salian, senior creative director at Dentsu Creative, shared an insight into the campaign, “We need to look back, to look ahead. And that’s exactly what we did. We took a ride through the last 10 years of India, to figure out where it will take us in the next 10 years. That’s when we realised it’s the stories of India that made us #IndiaKiRide. That thought became the genesis of our idea of showcasing real stories portrayed by real people. And who better to narrate this beautiful journey than Sonu Sood, whose deeds are just as inspiring as the man himself!”