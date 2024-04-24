Unpacking the Mercedes-Benz growth story in India

In June 2023, to promote the launch of the AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz organised a grand event at the NMACC, featuring a parade of vintage SL cars loaned to it by their owners. Amongst them was an iconic car from Bollywood lore, the one that drove Akash, Sameer and Sid to Goa in Dil Chahta Hai. A team tracked the Blue 300SL for a couple of months and eventually managed to find it, only to realise that it was now painted red. It was then repainted and restored back to its former flirt to display at the event.