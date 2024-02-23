UP Warriorz announces partnership with Pond’s Sun Miracle Sunscreen for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration aims to inspire the team to step out in the sun and achieve miracles on the field.
UP Warriorz announces its partnership with Pond’S Sun Miracle Sunscreen as their official sunscreen partners ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League 2024. The Capri sports-owned side will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the season on Saturday, February 24.
The company’s journey with the UP Warriorz marks a return to the sports market for Pond’S parent company Unilever. It also presents an opportunity for beauty industry titans like Pond’S to support women centric sports with a high-impact platform like WPL.
“As we welcome Pond's into our family, we underscore the importance of strong alliances in propelling women’s cricket to new heights. WPL is a significant platform for brands and we are elated to have Pond's and Unilever join the UP Warriorz as an associate partner – sunscreen in this season of WPL 2024. UP Warriorz represents UP and fans across India and we are sure this partnership will provide new opportunities to both brands.,” said Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports.
“We are excited to come on board as official sunscreen partners for UP Warriorz. With this collaboration we want to encourage more women to step out in the sun and make miracles happen on the field," said Harman Dhillon, executive director - designate, beauty & wellbeing, HUL.