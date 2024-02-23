UP Warriorz announces partnership with Pond’s Sun Miracle Sunscreen for WPL 2024

“As we welcome Pond's into our family, we underscore the importance of strong alliances in propelling women’s cricket to new heights. WPL is a significant platform for brands and we are elated to have Pond's and Unilever join the UP Warriorz as an associate partner – sunscreen in this season of WPL 2024. UP Warriorz represents UP and fans across India and we are sure this partnership will provide new opportunities to both brands.,” said Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports.