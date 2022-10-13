Urbanic, Creator21 joins hands for Urbanic's campaign #UrTimeToShine

#UrTimeToShine is a real-life representation of Urbanic’s ongoing festive campaign.
Urbanic, clothing brand from London has joined hands with Creator21 by NOFILTR for its first-ever glam party in Mumbai. The soiree was hosted at Estella, Juhu where creators came together to connect and celebrate the community over food and cocktails.
#UrTimeToShine is a real-life representation of Urbanic’s ongoing festive campaign.
This soiree, a celebration of the creator’s community, is a part of Urbanic’s campaign #UrTimeToShine. #Urbanicsquad is one of the biggest creator communities in the online space consisting of like-minded creative forces. Soirée was an inclusive space where creators connected with each other and created content.
The party was attended by several micro and macro creators such as Miesha Iyer, Delnaaz Irani, Anam Darbar, Manav Chhabra, Unnati Malharkar, Tanzeel Khan, Ashi Khanna, Jissa Paul, Munawar Faruqui, etc.
Manav Chhabra quotes, “Urbanic is a much-loved clothing brand. I've seen Unnati and many friends swear by it. On the other hand, NOFILTR has always been like family to me. For these two entities to come together is quite an exciting event in more ways than one.”
While Unnati Malharkar says, “As a self-confessed shopaholic, I must admit that Urbanic has been my go-to app for many clothing needs. For such a beloved fashion platform to join hands with NOFILTR is a match made in heaven.”
Sharing his delight about the party Mihir Surana, founder of Creator21 says, “If you ask me about the event, it was a big hit! Creators got a good opportunity to network with the best individuals in the industry, chill with them and exchange thoughts. We are delighted to be partnering with Urbanic, as a brand they are simultaneously on the go to build and bring a change. We definitely look up to working together for many other events in the future.”
Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing at Urbanic shares, “We’ve always believed in developing long-term relationships with our creators that go beyond just a post or a video. This soirée is about bringing the love between Urbanic & its beloved creator’s community from reel to real.”