Urbanic, Creator21 joins hands for Urbanic's campaign #UrTimeToShine

Sharing his delight about the party Mihir Surana, founder of Creator21 says, “If you ask me about the event, it was a big hit! Creators got a good opportunity to network with the best individuals in the industry, chill with them and exchange thoughts. We are delighted to be partnering with Urbanic, as a brand they are simultaneously on the go to build and bring a change. We definitely look up to working together for many other events in the future.”