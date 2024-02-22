Usha International collaborates with Mumbai Indians for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Usha International, a consumer durables brand, is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Mumbai Indians women's team for the second consecutive year of Women's Premier League, building on the decade long partnership.
Echoing the team’s slogan ‘Aali Re’ (the women have arrived) Usha International will continue its journey with the Mumbai Indians to develop and strengthen women's cricket, both domestically and internationally.
This year, Mumbai Indians will play the first game of the season at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 23, 2024. The league will feature 20 matches and 2 playoffs, leading to the final on March 17. The first half, including 11 matches, will be in Bengaluru, and the rest, including 9 league matches and the playoffs, will be in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The Mumbai Indians women's team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur includes world-class players from India and abroad such as Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Shabim Ismail, and the find of season 1 Saika Ishaque, among others.
Komal Mehra, head of sports initiatives, Usha International, commented, “The incredible visibility and enthusiasm generated by the league's inaugural season have been truly inspiring. Our partnership with the Mumbai Indians aligns with Usha's ethos to promote health, active and joyful living through sports. Joining hands with the MI Women's Team would contribute to the development of sports among women in India by showcasing the aspirational value of being a sportswoman demonstrating our commitment to inclusivity and sports for all.”
Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said, “Our decade-long collaboration with Usha International reflects the strength of our partnership. As both brands have evolved and grown, this journey stands as a testament to the seamless synergies we share. Here's to continued success and growth together."