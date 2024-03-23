Usha International extends its partnership with Mumbai Indians for 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Usha International, a consumer durables brand, announced that it will continue its official partnership with Mumbai Indians men’s cricket team, for the 11th consecutive year.
As part of the association, the ‘USHA’ logo will be visible on the caps and helmets of all Mumbai Indians players. The ‘Usha Play’ branding will be visible on perimeter boards and screens during the matches.
Reflecting on the journey, Komal Mehra, head – sports initiatives and associations, Usha International remarked, “Over the years, Usha International and Mumbai Indians have become part of one big family, and our longstanding association underlines the synergy and mutual respect we both share. Having said that, our partnership with Mumbai Indians also allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans. As a brand that deeply believes in the cause of health and fitness, it allows us to initiate a discussion on the role of health and fitness in one's life and inspire them to make informed choices for their well-being".
The Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, "Our decade-long partnership with Usha International has stood the test of time, strengthening our bond. Our association with Usha has proven instrumental in enabling their stakeholders leverage the widespread popularity of the most-watched cricket league, thereby expanding their reach across our vast global fan base, making it a mutually rewarding partnership.”