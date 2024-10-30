Veeba’s WokTok: A healthy and flavour-packed take on instant noodles

Instant noodles have woven themselves into the fabric of Indian snack culture, revered for their taste, quick preparation, affordability, and accessibility. The popularity of brands like Maggi, which reported six billion servings in India in FY 2023-24, as per Nestlé India's annual report, aptly illustrates this affinity.

Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm, projects the instant noodles market to grow at a CAGR of 15.31%, from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $3.83 billion by 2028. Nestlé's Maggi and ITC's Sunfeast Yippee dominate the market. These brands control over 80% of the market, followed by Nepal's Wai Wai, which has grown rapidly and plans an IPO for its India unit in 2026.

The demand for instant noodles has shifted in recent years towards flavour variety and healthier options. Though masala still dominates the market (87%), there is a clear shift towards newer flavours like Korean-inspired variants and healthier ingredients, such as millet noodles from Slurrp Farm.

D2C brands like Yu Food Labs and a desire for innovative and sustainable food have made India an exciting market for traditional and emerging noodle brands.

Veeba, known for its sauces and dressings, has recognised the opportunity in this growing space and entered the instant-cup noodles market in 2024 with WokTok’s new range of Chinese and Pan-Asian sauces, dressings, and instant cup noodles.

Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director, VRB Consumer Products

This entry aligns with the brand’s goal of offering healthier alternatives, appealing to consumers who want convenience and health in their food. Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba’s parent company VRB Consumer Products, says the brand believes in offering high-quality, diverse offerings to Indian homes.

He adds that since Chinese cuisine resonates deeply with Indian consumers who crave both authenticity and fusion, WokTok by Veeba was born out of this insight.

“Our instant cup noodles have been designed with a better-for-you philosophy, setting it apart in the market by having no palm oil, no maida, and no added MSG [monosodium glutamate, a flavour enhancer that’s added to food to enhance its savoury taste],” he explains.

Veeba's WokTok is for Gen Zers seeking new flavours and families seeking convenient, delicious, and healthy options. The Chowmein, Manchurian, Masala, Kung Pao, and Spicy Korean 1X flavours appeal to all ages, according to Bahl. The brand also targets urban food experimenters who value taste and quality.

Each cup noodle has a customisable lid. It lets customers eat noodles wok-style or soupy. Bahl adds that this customisation allows users to drain water easily based on their preference.

With the launch of this product, the brand also came up with a TVC that showcases how Indians effortlessly make global cuisines their own, adapting them to suit the signature Indian palate.

The film, created by Enormous Brands, shows Chinese characters doing Indian quirks like shadow bowling in cricket, the Nagin dance at a wedding, and tilting a scooter before starting it. These scenes illustrate the campaign's tagline, Chinese, Par Apne Style Se!, celebrating how global cuisines blend with Indian cuisine.

Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and CCO, Enormous Brands

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and CCO, Enormous Brands, shares that Bahl was adamant about only releasing a product that he’d feel comfortable giving his own kids, meaning it had to be free from maida and MSG.

“We shot the ad in Thailand, tapping into the local Thai-Chinese community to capture the essence of the concept authentically. After extensive auditions, we found actors who embodied our vision. As for the media plan, we are heavy on digital along with it we’re targeting marquee properties on television such as MasterChef and Kaun Banega Crorepati, where the brand will be prominently featured,” he says.

Adding to this, Bahl says that the brand is focussing significantly on the product launch and investing across various channels to ensure it reaches our audience effectively.

“We’re dedicating resources to digital, TV, influencer marketing, and print in major metros to create maximum impact. Our media strategy for WokTok is comprehensive. We’re focussing heavily on digital and social media with short, creative content that aligns with today’s snackable, visual trends. Additionally, we’re working with influencers who authentically connect with our brand to share WokTok’s story, alongside traditional media placements for broader reach,” he adds.

The brand recently partnered with renowned Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh during his Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi on October 26 and 27, 2024. Dosanjh offered fans an engaging, behind-the-scenes experience, which was well-received on social media.

Prior to his performance, Dosanjh prepared a quick cup of his WokTok Chowmein noodles, sharing a “how-to” video on his Instagram stories. In the video, he prepares the noodles while humming a favourite tune.

Highlighting WokTok’s emphasis on health without sacrificing indulgence, Bahl also notes that the product embodies the shift toward healthier, high-quality Pan-Asian options.

“The launch of WokTok is only the beginning of VRB's larger vision for the food industry. We have plans to expand further in consumer product categories. Currently, we won’t be partnering with any airlines or The Indian Railways. Our aim for now is to continue innovating, driven by our commitment to great taste and quality,” he comments.