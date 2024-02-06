Vijay Kedia takes on a vocal role in the anniversary video for Motilal Oswal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The video is a tribute to marks 37 years of MOFSL's capital market journey.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) is celebrating 37 years of its journey in capital markets by launching an entertaining musical video for all its stakeholders. It is written and sung by investor Vijay Kedia.
Vijay Kedia celebrates the journey of MOFSL with a musical piece that brings the purpose of years gone by and the journey ahead for Motilal Oswal company.
This musical tribute emphasises Motilal Oswal Group’s history in capital markets. It aims to bring MOFSL’s customer-centric approach alive through entertaining and engaging lyrics by Vijay Kedia that bring forth a sense of nostalgia for all traders and investors alike.
Speaking about the music video, Vijay Kedia said, “Inspired by my passion for the equity markets and witnessing the remarkable journey of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, spanning four decades of equity expertise, I was thrilled to discuss this music video idea with Mr Oswal. Through this video, I hope to convey the company’s journey and all stakeholders’ shared enthusiasm and commitment to the world of trading and investing.
Motilal Oswal, group MD & CEO, said, “Vijay Kedia’s innovative endeavour to write and sing a musical masterpiece encapsulating our company’s trajectory symbolises our capital markets journey with a commitment to research, advisory, and customer-centricity. This musical tribute celebrates our achievements and signifies our enduring dedication to navigating the dynamic landscape of the stock market and wealth creation.”