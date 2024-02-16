Vim's #OwnYourOwnDishes campaign challenges gender-based stereotypes in household responsibilities

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The vodcast featuring poetess Priya Malik aims to emphasise the importance of equality in chores and defies traditional gender roles.
This Valentine’s Day, Vim, a brand under Hindustan Unilever, has put forth a perspective on modern love with their latest campaign #OwnYourOwnDishes.
In collaboration with their creative digital agency, Interactive Avenues, and India’s first women’s channel, SheThePeopleTV, the brand has launched a special vodcast addressing gender stereotypes when it comes to household responsibilities. The thought-provoking episode features a heartfelt conversation with renowned poetess, actress and columnist – Priya Malik.
Delving into Priya’s life experiences and unique perspectives, the vodcast talks about how love also means equality in chores and how everyone needs to own their own chores. It highlights the importance of defying traditional gender roles when it comes to managing mundane household tasks like the never-ending pile of dishes.
“With ‘Love, Life & A Sinkful of Dishes’, our aim was to help people build stronger and more equitable relationships through modern interpretations of love. Vim is trusted by millions of Indian consumers, and we are delighted to be shaping such impactful conversations along with the brand,” said Eshwari Pandit, senior creative director, Interactive Avenues.