Virtual try-ons: Closing sales or just a fleeting fad for brands?

COVID-19 was one of the driving forces for the interest in immersive technologies as people increasingly opted to stay indoors and shift towards online shopping. Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of The Good Glamm Group believes that the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping adoption propelled the use of the try-on feature. Anticipating a sustained trajectory, she believes this growth will continue at a healthy pace, without experiencing disruptive shifts akin to the initial pandemic-driven surge.