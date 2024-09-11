Virushka-backed Blue Tribe expands from plant-based meat to snacks

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sandeep Singh, co-founder talks about future brand’s strategy, market size and more.
ITC and Tata Consumers Products decided to exit the plant-based meat category as the hype surrounding the category began to wane, according to a news report by NDTV Profit. The report further mentions that it was economically unviable for these companies to operate in this category as it did not yield enough profits.
Plant-based meat products, crafted to replicate the taste of chicken, gained significant popularity during the pandemic as consumers searched for healthier alternatives. Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and Sonam Kapoor openly embraced a vegan lifestyle, promoting plant-based meat as a nutritious option to address protein deficiencies.
One of the brands offering these options is Blue Tribe, funded by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. We spoke to Sandeep Singh, co-founder of Blue Tribe.
He explains that the plant-based meat market in India is still relatively small compared to other countries. According to him, in markets like the US, meat consumption is much higher than in India, which presents different challenges and opportunities compared to Western countries.
Singh adds that the plant-based meat market in India is currently valued at around Rs 150 crores.
Recognising the slow growth in this category, the brand has decided to diversify into allied sectors, such as plant-based snacks. According to Singh, this market is 10 times larger than the one they are currently serving.
“Many vegetarians felt that they don’t need plant-based meat. With plant-based snacks, we can appeal to a broader audience including health-conscious consumers and vegetarians,” he mentions.
The Mumbai-based brand is expanding into the frozen foods and snacks market. Its plant-based meat products are designed to cater to non-vegetarians who have transitioned to a vegetarian lifestyle and are seeking meat alternatives, while its plant-based snacks are aimed at appealing to the vegetarian community.
“With plant-based snacks, our focus is to reach a wider audience. We won't need to overhaul our messaging completely because being present in frozen food sections will naturally attract more customers. The goal is to become more of a mass brand," he says.
Previously, the brand was only able to cater to metro areas with plant-based meat. However, with this expansion, the brand believes it will find a market fit in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
To promote this new offering, the brand recently launched a campaign focusing on soya chaap, a ready-to-eat product made from a blend of soya and wheat flour. The brand has introduced a range of flavours, including achari, tandoori, afghani, and more.
“The frozen foods and snacks segment has great potential, we foresee reaching Rs 1,000 crore in this category,” he states.
He also discusses pricing, mentioning that plant-based snack products will be accessible and affordable, unlike plant-based meat.
The Blue Tribe soya chaap afghani is available on Swiggy Instamart for Rs 150 (250 grams).
The products will be available through both modern trade and quick commerce channels. Modern trade will be key for enhancing brand visibility, while quick commerce will provide the speed and convenience needed. However, the products will not be available in general trade due to the challenges associated with maintaining strong frozen food distribution.
For the plant-based meat business, 60% of the brand’s revenue comes from quick commerce channels, with the remaining 40% from modern trade.
As part of its promotion strategy, the brand is offering product sampling in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café/Catering) sector. Singh adds that during the initial launch phase, products were available for sampling at high-profile venues like Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai.
"Initially, we focused on premium venues to establish our brand. It's important to remember that, as a new category, this is a long-term journey, and achieving success will take time," he emphasises.
Singh highlights that he would welcome more brands to enter the category, as it is beneficial for the overall category’s growth. He adds that it is better to be a small player in a big market rather than a leading player in a small market.
In 2023, Kohli shared an Instagram story sharing that he was delighted to try mock chicken tikka.
The former Indian cricket team captain, who was previously non-vegetarian, has since transitioned to a vegan lifestyle.
Singh mentions, "The post significantly boosted both brand and category awareness. Although it was unplanned and unsolicited, its authenticity lent credibility and drew attention to the plant-based meat sector. While it had little direct impact on revenue, it effectively raised brand visibility."