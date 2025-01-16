Wakefit, Ixigo, and other brands discourage Paatal Lok's Hathi Ram from visiting Nagaland

The anticipation for Paatal Lok Season 2, premiering January 17 on Amazon Prime Video India, has ignited a wave of excitement across social media. The series returns after the popular first season in 2020. Since the trailer's release, excited fans have taken to social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit with a barrage of witty memes and engaging content.

Amazon Prime Video India takes a unique route to promote the series by “unwelcoming” Hathi Ram to Nagaland to protect the idyllic state from the hell that follows him where he goes.

The season revolves around the murder of a prominent Nagaland politician in the State's capital, thrusting Hathi Ram into a perilous investigation. While the region's serene beauty is undeniable, the series explores the darker side, showcasing the challenges faced by protagonist Hathi Ram (Jaideep Ahlawat) as he navigates a hostile and unforgiving environment.

Outdoor hoardings and a video starring Samay Raina, Rinku Singh, Farida Jalal, and Manav Manglani has piqued audience interest. Characters from the Amazon Prime Video universe also joined in unwelcoming Hathi Ram to Nagaland through a series of billboard creatives on Instagram:

Brands including Wakefit, Biryani by Kilo, Ixigo, Bewakoof, Taco Bell, Travel Triangle, Wow Momos, Wendy's, StayVista, Upstox, Bobble, Abhibus and many more have joined the social media buzz by discouraging Hathi Ram from going to Nagaland in their own quirky ways - some bribing him and others being a little more direct!

