Wakefit turns furniture into vehicles to promote its retail stores in Bengaluru

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit, posted this on his LinkedIn page, “What does a D2C brand which has predominantly been online till about 15 months ago, do to educate loyal consumers that there’s now a cool store within a three-kilometre drive? We take the products to the streets and almost to the consumer’s doorstep! That’s what our innovative retail team at Wakefit cracked recently.”