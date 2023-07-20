Wakefit turns furniture into vehicles to promote its retail stores in Bengaluru

The brand's OOH activation is conceptualised and executed by in-house retail team.
Wakefit recently unveiled a new brand identity to focus on home solutions. In a recent activation to promote it, pedestrians were offered the experience to take a ride on mobile vehicles constructed entirely from Wakefit's comfortable sofas and mattresses. This creative initiative aimed to showcase the brand's commitment to providing ultimate comfort to its customers.
On the vehicles made up of mattresses and sofas, there were messages like ‘Sofa so good, you just can’t get up’ and ‘Let comfort take you for a joyride”. The eye-catching out-of-home (OOH) ads caught the attention of passers-by.
Wakefit also distributed pamphlets advertising its retail stores, encouraging potential customers to visit and explore the offerings.
The activation primarily aimed to generate awareness and footfall for the brand's stores located in Bengaluru. The entire concept and execution of the campaign were carried out by the brand's internal retail team.
Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit, posted this on his LinkedIn page, “What does a D2C brand which has predominantly been online till about 15 months ago, do to educate loyal consumers that there’s now a cool store within a three-kilometre drive? We take the products to the streets and almost to the consumer’s doorstep! That’s what our innovative retail team at Wakefit cracked recently.”
The brand has launched 33 stores so far. It plans to open close to 100 stores by FY 2024 in Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur.