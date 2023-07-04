Wakefit.co unveils new brand identity

Wakefit.co also unveiled its new brand logo, ‘The Infinity Home’. The logo symbolises that every aspect of our home - the people, the furniture, the stories, the decor - come together in infinite ways. Take the dining table for instance; a hotspot for dinnertime conversations, it doubles up as a work desk during the day. The L-shaped sofa and armchair are set in place carefully to make enough space for a side table. But at the end of a family gathering, they find themselves in a completely different room. Surprisingly, the humble-looking wardrobe swallows those extra hoodies bought last month. And the bookshelf can't decide if it should accommodate more books or more money plants.