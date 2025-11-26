Walls to wickets: Why Asian Paints chose 'Colour Partner' over jersey logos with BCCI

Asian Paints has officially entered into a three-year collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but it’s not a jersey sponsorship that is capturing media attention; the paint giant has secured the title of the official Colour Sponsor for Indian cricket with a new IP being dubbed the "Colour Cam".

A colour camera is a device that scans the stadium for the most colourful audience members in the stands and airs their vibrant appearance on screen for both live and digital viewers. Unlike the kiss cam from the West, the audience members are not expected to perform any action; they can simply choose to emote.

Another feature set to roll out is the "Colour Countdown", which is expected to enable audience participation as they count down with Asian Paints’ Pantone to decisive moments in the match, like "The Stop Clock" (a time-saving measure in cricket that requires the bowling side to start the next over within a set time limit to avoid a penalty).

Asian Paints swapped traditional advertising spots in favour of creating an "all-encompassing emotional property”, according to Amit Syngle, the CEO and managing director of Asian Paints.

Syngle emphasised that, while jersey, helmet, and pitch sponsorships have become "a passage" to mass appeal for many brands, Asian Paints aimed for a more intimate and distinctive connection with the audience. The core of the brand's strategy is "Colour Cam" to bring "joy and happiness" to the lives of the live audience by putting them in the spotlight.

“Our partnership with BCCI marks an exciting new chapter, one where we bring the world of colour into the heart of the game India loves most. As the officialColour Partner, we look forward to engaging with fans and customers in meaningful ways, celebrating the spirit and energy of cricket,” said Syngle.

Viewers will begin to get glimpses of this non-traditional advertising approach starting immediately on their screens. Syngle hopes that it will give the brand leverage over elements like the pitch's green or the team’s blue, providing a far greater canvas for brand association than a single logo placement.

The new property, which Syngle claims is the first such IP by any company in the paint, waterproofing, and home decor industry, is set to roll out immediately, covering all India cricket matches, including women’s cricket, but excluding the IPL.

Asian Paints has a separate association with the IPL, including team sponsorships (like KKR) and broadcast sponsorships.

The brand will also support the live broadcast element with a 360-degree activation strategy, including social media extensions and leveraging the fan club's rejoicing to elevate the property. “We have multiple interesting integrations that will make this the most colourful association with cricket,” says Syngle.

Syngle also clarified that while the brand has a separate association with Virat Kohli for the brand's New Bharat Latex Paint, the "Colour Cam" sponsorship deal is purely for the property, and they do not have access to leverage other cricketers through this partnership.

Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd (left) and Devajit Saikia, BCCI spokesperson (right)

“We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Asian Paints’ legacy of adding colour and emotion to people’s lives perfectly complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country,” said BCCI spokesperson Devajit Saikia.

This isn't the first time Asian Paints has launched a tech-integrated digital initiative. The Mera Wala Mood campaign from Diwali 2023 used a face-scanning microsite to link a consumer's emotional state to a personalised colour, poem, and film, emphasising that home colours reflect personal feelings.

Late 2025 also saw Asian Paints introduce the Har Ghar Jeetega campaign (an offshoot of its Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai campaign). It is a celebratory tribute to India's cricket team, aiming to connect the national team's victory to a sense of pride in every Indian household. The campaign is an extension of the brand's #HarGharBlue initiative, which celebrated the "Women in Blue" and the spirit of cricket.