“We benefitted largely from increased eating occasions within the home”: Vinay Subramanyam, Britannia

The brand had to devise a good head start in operations to maintain seamless supply across the country. “While the lockdown resulted in panic buying and people hoarding essential items, we found that consumer interest was vested on the trusted brands. We also realised that consumer and customer insights were not the same. So, we got into calls with thousands of retailers and consumers to get a sense on how life was changing on ground,” says Vinay Subramanyam, VP marketing at Britannia Industries.