We don't need celebrity endorsements; Our 9,000 products are our celebs: Anna Ohlin, IKEA India

As the festive season approaches, households across India are gearing up for the annual tradition of thorough cleaning and decorating. In line with this sentiment, IKEA India, the Swedish retail giant, is set to capture the essence of the festivities with its latest campaign, titled "All Things Festive" accompanied by the hashtag #Gharaajao.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign revolves around the message: 'A little IKEA makes everything new.' It aims to embody the celebratory spirit, exploring how incorporating new IKEA products seamlessly blends with existing decor, bringing a festive groove to every corner.
Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India tells afaqs!, "We always start with a strong insight whenever we create a campaign, not only for the festive season but for everything we do.
This year, our goal was to break away from the clutter of conventional messaging that simply revolves around the act of shopping. Instead, we aspired to instil a distinctive feeling – the notion that 'With a little Ikea' a home can feel super new.
We want our customers to come to us, do a little shopping, and leave with a sense of freshness that not only revitalises their homes but also proves to be economically sensible in the long run.”
The campaign strategically targets a fresh audience segment that aligns with a commitment to sustainable living. While the brand traditionally caters to families, this initiative seeks to refine its focus further, specifically honing in on distinct age demographics within the family structure.
The activation aspect of the campaign is finely tuned to address the needs and preferences of families with specific age groups, be it those with small children or older ones.
Expanding its target audience, the brand is extending its focus to couples. In the upcoming weeks, the brand plans to unveil film campaigns featuring couples engaged in various events.
"I think the storage solutions offered by IKEA are a hallmark of our brand. These are also a way of being part of the system of festive cleaning. Our communication revolves around encouraging a mindset that emphasises not purchasing everything anew. Instead, we advocate for the thoughtful reuse of items from the previous year or packing away current possessions for use in the next year.
This approach is aligned with a conscientious way of thinking—one that, while not yet embraced by the masses, is steadily gaining traction. We believe in nudging this group of individuals, encouraging more people to adopt this sustainable trend,” Ohlin highlights.
While the festive season remains a pivotal element of the campaign, the brand is broadening its focus to include the gifting aspect. In line with this, IKEA India is gearing up to release three additional films that spotlight how IKEA products can serve as thoughtful and practical gifts.
“They will demonstrate the common practice of receiving a sweet box as a gift, but with a unique twist—specifically, one that includes a gift from IKEA. We are presenting a concept of gift for your received gifts, and in this case, it is in the form of a practical storage solution,” she explains.
Discussing the media strategy, Ohlin reveals that the brand is adopting a tailored approach for different cities based on specific objectives. The media mix varies, with a keen eye on the distinct characteristics and preferences of each locale. In certain cities, there is a concentrated focus on television as a primary channel, leveraging its wide reach.
Conversely, in other cities, the emphasis shifts to digital platforms, aligning with specific campaign objectives.
Navigating the dynamics of the ‘Indian Market’
IKEA India made its entry into the Indian market in 2018 and introduced its app in 2021. Presently, the brand operates five stores, including one in Bengaluru, three in Mumbai, and one in Hyderabad.
In contrast to the global market, Indian customers exhibit distinctive characteristics, being notably price-sensitive and often relying on the unorganised furniture market for their needs. This unique market dynamic necessitates a nuanced approach by IKEA to cater effectively to the preferences and sensitivities of Indian consumers.
The brand notes that in the Indian market, there is a pronounced preference among customers for specific items such as flat bed sheets, hard mattresses, and cooking utensils.
“We offer a ‘Made in India’ range, comprising products tailored for the Indian market but also distributed to other countries. Certain items, such as the bread maker, have garnered interest from international markets as well.”
The IKEA effect, a phenomenon well-documented in numerous studies, refers to a cognitive bias wherein individuals tend to place a higher value on products they have personally built or created compared to pre-assembled items.
This psychological inclination is particularly pronounced when the furniture company provides straightforward, do-it-yourself (DIY) instructions, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among customers who assemble the products themselves.
However, it is noteworthy that DIY practices are not as prevalent in India, primarily due to factors such as the availability of cost-effective labour.
Despite this, IKEA is actively promoting the DIY ethos in the Indian market, aiming to instil a sense of ease, enjoyment, and accomplishment among customers who choose to engage in the assembly process.
For those who may not opt for DIY, the brand offers assembly services to ensure flexibility while maintaining its commitment to providing cost-effective solutions.
“We aim to endorse the notions of simplicity, enjoyment, and a sense of satisfaction that individuals experience when they assemble our products. This approach is gaining popularity in India, with many families embracing it as a shared activity.
For those who prefer not to engage in assembly themselves, our services are available to handle the task. However, at the core of IKEA's philosophy is the idea of do-it-yourself (DIY), emphasising collaborative efforts to reduce costs, which is reflected in our range of affordable products,” she answers.
Product-centric influence
In India, it's a common practice for brands to leverage celebrity endorsements to enhance brand awareness, credibility, and achieve a boost in return on investment (ROI). However, Ohlin, asserts that IKEA is relying on the merits of its extensive product line, totaling 9,000 items, as the primary influencers for the brand.
“Collaborating with celebrities is a significant trend in India. I won't categorically state that we will never engage in such collaborations; we remain open to the possibility. Currently, however, we don’t need any celebrity pushes.”
In lieu of pursuing traditional celebrity endorsements at the moment, IKEA India has actively engaged with influencers to bolster its presence.
The brand strategically engages with both micro-influencers for smaller-scale events such as stalls and macro-influencers for more substantial occasions like store events and collection launches.
IKEA on wheels
The brand has innovatively approached customer engagement through its mobile truck initiative, providing a unique experience for customers to explore functional and furnished rooms showcasing IKEA products and solutions. This mobile truck initiative was initiated in Mumbai in 2021, presenting an on-the-go opportunity for potential customers to witness the practical applications of IKEA offerings.
“It’s a way for us to visit potential customers. We’re actually looking to give a taste of IKEA within a compact 20 sq. mt space, while inviting them to explore our expansive 38,000 sq. mt store.”
The brand takes its mobile trucks to diverse locations, including corporate parks and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA). These mobile units serve as a direct outreach initiative, bringing the IKEA experience to different communities. The brand strategically aligns these visits with specific themes, occasionally tying them to ongoing campaigns.
Other campaigns
The brand recently executed a captivating campaign that initially appears to promote a desktop screen organiser, specifically designed to arrange files and folders on a computer screen.
However, in a clever twist, the campaign reveals that it is, in fact, an advertisement for a shelf unit capable of organising various items within one's home. This campaign was also conceptualised by Leo Burnett.
She says, “The central theme for the year revolves around home storage. Our research revealed that, for a significant portion of individuals, the most cluttered space is their desktop, and we thought to help them.
Additionally, we've introduced a contest where participants have the chance to win a gift card by showcasing their best desktop organising skills. “Organising your life” is the mantra for us.”