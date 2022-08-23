We don’t want to be pigeonholed as a café or QSR, we are restaurant: Tim Hortons India CEO

This was a very studied decision. Tim Hortons in Canada is a huge brand, just as a comparison not to quote any numbers but Starbucks has 1,100 stores in Canada and we have 4,300 stores in Canada. So, it is part of the majority of Canadian society and Punjabis are also a part of Canadian society. Considering the Punjabi speaking belt there is a good deal of awareness of the brand. The reason why we have made a robust start is because there was great anticipation amongst people who live in the Punjabi speaking belt.