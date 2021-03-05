We launched Rs 7 and Rs 25 mini subscription packs to solve issue with listeners' willingness to pay, says Spotify's Neha Ahuja

Neha Ahuja, head of marketing, Spotify, remarks, “We launched the ‘mini’ keeping in mind that there’s an issue in willingness to pay.” She went on to state that the plans are meant to lure potential subscribers to “try out the experience and see how it feels, whether it’s the sound quality, the ad-free music, the capability to download.” It’s great to generate trials so that once you experience it, you’re more likely to hop on to a long-term plan.