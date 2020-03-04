"We operate in an undifferentiated, utilitarian and rapidly growing category": PhonePe's Richa Sharma

Speaking on the platform's TG and the choice of messaging, Sharma says, "Our target audience is anyone above the age of 18 years with a smartphone using the mobile internet. With such a broad set of users, it becomes important to understand consumer needs at a granular level and offer value in the context of their lives. Also, we operate in a largely undifferentiated and utilitarian category, which is going through a phenomenal growth spurt. There are plenty of opportunities and we want to focus on driving our brand narrative of being a partner in accelerating progress and reach out to millions of new users."