We want to be synonymous with anime in India: Akshat Sahu, Crunchyroll

Talking about Solo Leveling, the company’s hottest offering and will soon release its third episode, Sahu says that the show is essential because it is available only on Crunchyroll in India as of now. “It has released two episodes and we have got a lot of positive feedback, viewership, and traction. It is important that we continue to build a library with shows such as Solo Leveling to increase the fandom and also to cater to fans who are already waiting for such shows,” he adds.