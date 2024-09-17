Welcome to royalty: Behrouz tops up its Biryani with Saif Ali Khan's nawabi salute

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new dum biryani range from the brand uses the Bollywood actor’s voice to offer customers a customised delivery experience.
People often say that biryani is the king of rice dishes, and now Behrouz Biryani is trying to make its fans feel even more royal with a new initiative that features a personalised voice message from none other than Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, affectionately known as the “chote nawab" by his fans.
The brand has come up with a new Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani range, which is packaged in a metal handi containing biryani, gulab jamun, and raita. When clients open the package, they receive an audio message from Saif Ali Khan.
Khan's voice delivers a welcome message, saying, Badshah Azam ko Behrouz ka shahi salam, aap ki shaam mai beesh karte hai Behrouz ki Nawabi Handi Briyani ka yeh khaas nazrana (Behrouz extends a royal salute to Badshah Azam, presenting this special offering of Nawabi Handi Biryani to enrich your evening).
The brand has also created a commercial featuring the actor to promote the Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani range. In the advertisement, Saif Ali Khan is seen driving a classic antique car while surrounded by a royal cavalry of horses and paparazzi. When asked where he is going, he responds that he is going to meet the new nawab. The advertisement promotes the sense that fans of the new biryani variety are in for a royal feast.
The Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani range is available in tier 1 Indian cities in the north, south, east, and west markets.
To promote its new range, the 2016-founded brand also installed OOH campaigns during Eid in Mumbai.
In 2010, Volkswagen introduced an audio advertisement by embedding an audio chip inside the pages of The Times of India. The chip was powered by a photodiode, a sensor that converted light into electrical energy, enabling the audio to play when exposed to light.
Brands have been delighting customers by leveraging celebrity voices for some time now. For example, Amitabh Bachchan's voice can be heard on PhonePe SmartSpeakers, where merchants receive payment confirmations in his trademark tone.
Amazon Alexa has also harnessed Bachchan's voice to offer a unique celebrity experience, complete with jokes, weather updates, shayaris, motivational quotes, and advice, delivered in his signature style.
In physical retail, the voice may add a layer of customisation and make the brand stand out on the shelf. Internationally, Head and Shoulders placed an overhead close-up camera with a sensor in Walmart stores. If the camera detects signs of dandruff, a beep prompts customers to choose Head and Shoulders.