Welcome to royalty: Behrouz tops up its Biryani with Saif Ali Khan's nawabi salute

The brand has also created a commercial featuring the actor to promote the Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani range. In the advertisement, Saif Ali Khan is seen driving a classic antique car while surrounded by a royal cavalry of horses and paparazzi. When asked where he is going, he responds that he is going to meet the new nawab. The advertisement promotes the sense that fans of the new biryani variety are in for a royal feast.