What can the fairness segment learn from HUL's move towards skin colour equality?

Coming to Fair & Lovely - Which is the most successful youth brand in India? Many would name brands like Pepsi, but it actually is Fair & Lovely. Now go back to the context that I previously set. Which is the age when you need the doors to be opened? You are young, getting out of college, looking for a partner, and your parents are putting you up on matrimonial sites. Fair & Lovely was successful, not only in terms of endurance, but it was also being used across both urban and rural India.