What works for brands – a D2C enabler platform or an e-commerce website?

Taneja mentions, "A few years ago, when Amazon and Flipkart were in the making, they were spending dollars to get hold of the customers. Now, things have changed. New brands will not be created on marketplaces. If you want to sell the consumer a new story, then a marketplace like Amazon is not the right place, as the intent is very different there. Hence, you open up a D2C platform to explain your story, how your products are different, in a better way."