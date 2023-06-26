When Parle-G found itself on the White House luncheon menu during PM Modi’s trip

The glucose biscuit brand was the base for a ‘Mango Halwa’.
That Parle-G is a common ingredient in baking is not news. What is news is the glucose brand appeared on the White House luncheon menu as a crust for Mango Halwa during prime minister Modi’s recent visit to the United States.
“The White House serving Bharat Ka Apna Biscuit is a great way to forge a Genius partnership!” tweeted Parle-G in jubilation after an image of the menu spread across social media.
Last year (2022), Parle-G partnered with Bombay Sweet Shop, a Mumbai-based new-age mithai shop, to create a limited-edition ‘Genisuly Sweet Collection’; think Parle-G Fudge (₹ 625) and Chai Biscuit Choco Barks (₹ 400).