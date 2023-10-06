When Veera placed a toilet at Bandra Bandstand to reinforce user privacy and safety online

Made by Interspace and WLDD, it showed the level of seriousness user data enjoys today.
Not everything needs to happen in the open. For instance, sitting on a toilet and taking a dump.
Mobile-focused browser Veera brought this example to life when it, between September 30 and October 1, placed a toilet inside a transparent glass cage at Bandra Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most touristy areas.
A message on the glass read: "What's Private, Should Stay Private." The intent of this exercise was to symbolise how the industry treats privacy, and how Veera stands as an alternative safeguarding user privacy and security.
Meme marketing company WLDD and Interspace, an integrated communications agency came together to execute this campaign for Veera.
Wubba Lubba Dub Dub or WLDD founder and CEO Arihant Jain, said, “The installation at Bandra Bandstand pushes the boundaries of conventional marketing, delivering a poignant message about the need for digital privacy in today's world.”
Nitin Rastogi, national head, Experiential Marketing, Interspace Communications, added, "It signifies the importance of safeguarding our digital privacy, much like our need for privacy in everyday life. We believe it's a powerful message and are proud to be part of it."
Veera's co-founder and CEO, Arjun Ghose, said, "This unique campaign perfectly encapsulates our mission at Veera. We've built a mobile browser that places user privacy and security above all else, and this installation vividly illustrates that commitment. Just as we value our personal privacy, we believe your online experiences should remain your own, free from prying eyes.”
Adityan Kayalakal, head of marketing, Veera, added, “We've painstakingly built Veera to be the most secure and private mobile browser, and this installation underlines our unwavering commitment to our users. Your online experiences should be as private as your most personal moments, and we're here to safeguard that privacy."