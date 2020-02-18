Why are Alienware, Legion and ROG pulling gamers towards laptops?

While the volumes of laptop sales in the country suffered a degrowth in 2019 in India, players are actively looking at gaming for steady growth. Eight to 10 per cent of the PC market today is dedicated to gaming. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the gaming laptops and PC segment has grown by 41.1 per cent in the last quarter and is defining the growth of the whole PC segment. Gaming laptops account for five per cent (year to date) of the overall laptop sales (close to four million units yearly) in India. This figure was 2.5 per cent in FY 18-19. Prices start at around Rs 30,000 and extend to a few lakh rupees, depending on specifications. Global market research agency GFK pegs Asus' share in the gaming laptop category at 40 per cent, making it the leader in India.