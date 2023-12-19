Why is Dubai-based realty firm Danube Properties advertising in India?

Founder Rizwan Sajan discusses allocating 20% marketing spend for India amid rising interest in Dubai's real estate.
Dubai-based realty firm Danube Properties is making its presence felt in India through diverse marketing channels, ranging from branding an entire aircraft to advertising on the seat-backs of flights and trains. The company is also actively involved in sponsoring renowned Indian film awards like the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and HT OTTPlay.
Operating primarily in the Middle East, Danube Properties has allocated 20% of its marketing budget in the Indian market. Notably at least 27% of its customers are coming from India, followed by the UK and Russia.
The company is actively promoting its ‘1% Payment Plan’ across all the mediums in the country. The plan allows a person to purchase a home by paying 20% in down payment, and the remaining 80% needs to be paid over the course of 80 months (1% every month).
Rizwan Sajan, founder, Danube Properties, says that people living in tier-two cities in India have the potential to buy a home in Dubai. These ads are largely targeted to that audience.
“They are choosing Dubai for their second home due to its highly progressive market. Many are considering it as a secure investment for their children so that they can settle in the country in the future,” he says.
Dubai is emerging as an attractive investment destination for Indians. Assured price growth, attractive ROI and high rentals are just some of the factors.
“There is an anticipated annual price growth of 15-20%. There is a minimum 6-7% ROI, which can even go up to 8-10%. This surpasses other markets where returns seldom exceed 1.5%. The city's advantageous rental dynamics—lower prices and higher rentals—ensure a substantial ROI ranging from 6% to 10%,” he says.
Dubai is well connected with most Indian cities, with over 100 daily flights. There is no language barrier, as one can get by with English and Hindi. In terms of food, the city offers diverse culinary choices. Dubai's modern and multicultural lifestyle, evident in its numerous restaurants and cultural offerings, makes it an attractive choice for settling. It is also a status symbol to have a home in Dubai.
Moreover, he says buying a property in Dubai is very reasonable today and is expected to increase significantly in the future. Comparatively, Dubai's real estate remains affordable, especially when contrasted with global counterparts like Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Russia, New York, and Mumbai. For instance, properties in prime locations in Dubai are available at the rate of AED 1500 per sq ft carpet area.
“One can purchase a fully-furnished studio apartment starting from Rs 1.5 crore. If they opt for the 1% plan, they have to make a down payment of Rs 30 lakh and pay the remaining amount as Rs 1.5 lakh EMI every month,” he says.
When Danube Properties entered the property market in 2014 its focus wasn't initially on India or international markets. Instead, it targeted UAE residents, particularly those who could not afford to buy homes.
“Our initiative began with a plan to empower individuals living in rented apartments to become homeowners. However, post-COVID Dubai's appeal grew. The Golden Visa rule came in and the government's effective crisis management bolstered trust, attracting international interest,” Sajan adds.
Apart from sponsoring the award shows, Danube Properties is currently advertising in India through hoardings, airport and in-flight advertising, aircraft branding, television and radio advertising. Recently, it covered a SpiceJet flight in its branding. It is also advertising in premium trains like Shatabdi and Vande Bharat in India.
“Indians, in particular, have a strong affinity for films, and our association extends beyond Bollywood. Indian film celebrities often visit our office and we recommend our properties. When they purchase it, they often create reels showcasing their property purchases. There is always an excitement of owning a home in the same building as a film star,” he says.
In the past, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, among many other celebrities, have promoted the brand. Danube Properties is currently in talks with a couple of celebrities to onboard an endorser in 2024.
“Celebrity endorsement is an important part of our marketing strategy in India. A celebrity helps the campaign become more viral,” he shares.
Meanwhile, Sajan has himself become a face for the brand. Featuring in almost all the ‘1% Payment Plan’ campaigns, he has now become known as the ‘1% Man’. “Because my face is very well known in India it becomes easier. They are able to connect with the brand better,” he says.