Why has Uber taken the ‘three-wheeler route’ in its latest campaigns

“Our ambition is to serve more customers, in terms of the geographical footprint. We don’t have to change everything to be relevant for a certain specific tier of the market. We understand local operations and make sure that product experience is equally uniform. From a marketing perspective, it is important to understand the local nitty-gritty. As long as wherever we can do it scale we’ll do it, or else we’ll do it market-wise like in the case of partnering with standup comedians.” says Velankar.