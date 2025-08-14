Why Ugaoo’s first brand ambassador had to be Jackie Shroff — the OG plant parent

Actor Jackie Shroff is renowned for his earthy authenticity and lifelong passion for plants. He doesn’t just talk about going green—he lives it. Whether arriving at events with a spider plant draped around his neck or tending to his own organic farm, Shroff’s connection to nature is both personal and deeply rooted.

Recognising this synergy, Ugaoo—a houseplants and urban gardening brand—has chosen Shroff, the original "Plant Zaddy", as its first-ever brand ambassador. “It’s a match made in heaven,” says Siddhant Bhalinge, CEO and founder of Ugaoo, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Why Jackie Shroff?

Bhalinge says the decision was straightforward: it had to be Jackie Shroff or no ambassador at all. Shroff's strong ties to North and West India, his popularity among various age groups, and his long-standing commitment to green living made him the ideal choice. “He has been a champion of gifting plants, growing your food, and leading a sustainable lifestyle — values that Ugaoo stands for,” he adds.

The association will focus on boosting Ugaoo’s reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where Shroff enjoys high recall and holds significant cultural relevance.

For the festive season, Ugaoo is promoting “green gifting” with themed hampers and campaigns featuring Shroff. The brand will leverage YouTube, Instagram, Meta, OTT platforms like MX Player and Hotstar, and outdoor media in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi for the campaign.

Influencers & the content effect

While Shroff gives Ugaoo a strong cultural anchor, Bhalinge says digital creators have played a major role in mainstreaming plant gifting over the past few years. Short videos showing creators styling plants in their living rooms or gifting them at weddings and housewarmings have, in his words, “removed the intimidation factor” for new buyers. This influencer-led education, combined with Ugaoo’s own content efforts, has helped broaden the consumer base far beyond hobbyist gardeners.

The brand continues to invest in consumer education through its blog (with over 5,000 articles) and social media content, offering care tips and reminders post-purchase.

Siddhant Bhalinge, CEO and founder of Ugaoo

Thought Over Design has conceptualised the campaign film featuring Shroff, and Cathect Studios has produced it. Set in a cosy living room, the film opens on a dramatic note, with a distraught plant parent grieving over her wilted Alocasia. Jackie consoles her in his signature style, ordering a fresh one from Ugaoo, with the promise of a longer and healthier plant for life. The film ends with a punchline, “Ugaoo, Bhidu, Ugaoo.”

Aggressive offline expansion

Bhalinge notes that cities such as Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Indore are emerging as surprise growth markets for the gardening brand.

From just three cities a year ago (Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru), Ugaoo plans to end this financial year with 20 experiential stores, up from the current 12. Hyderabad and Gurgaon are next in line, followed by Delhi, Indore, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. By FY2030, the target is 100 stores across India.

The offline push isn’t simply about sales — it’s about creating immersive spaces where customers can learn about plant care, explore unique varieties, and interact with in-house experts. Ugaoo already serves customers nationwide via its website, marketplaces, and quick commerce platforms.

Quick commerce for gifting, retail for conscious buying

Bhalinge explains that different channels meet different consumer needs.

Quick commerce (Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart) has emerged as the go-to for last-minute gifting — delivering a thoughtfully packaged plant in under an hour for birthdays, anniversaries, or housewarmings.

Retail and experiential stores cater to slower, more conscious purchases where customers want to browse, ask questions, and make an informed choice.

Online D2C serves variety seekers and repeat buyers looking for specific species or accessories.

This multi-channel strategy, Bhalinge says, is key to building a “high-trust lifestyle brand for plants”.

Farm-to-home advantage

Unlike traditional nurseries that source plants from third parties, Ugaoo grows about 2.5 lakh plants every month at its 25-acre Pune farm — a number expected to rise to six lakh within a year. This, says Bhalinge, ensures healthier, longer-lasting plants, with a 30-day replacement guarantee.

The brand also operates regional hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata for stocking and distribution.

Plant parenting as the next big trend

Among trends like biophilia and home aesthetics, Bhalinge believes plant parenting will define the next decade of plant retail. As urbanisation pushes people into smaller apartments and away from extended families, plants are emerging as low-maintenance companions.

“You can’t always have a pet due to lifestyle constraints, but a plant offers emotional connection, companionship, and wellness benefits,” he says. “The urge to be around greenery will only grow.”

Tier 2 & Tier 3 opportunities and challenges

Till now, the brand was known among digitally-first consumers. With Shroff as its new face, Ugaoo plans to expand deeper into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. In smaller cities, indoor plants are still a relatively new category, with choices often limited to tulsi, mogra, or hibiscus.

Education is the greatest challenge, which Ugaoo is addressing with vernacular content and physical presence. Pricing sensitivity exists, but Bhalinge is confident the early adopters will pave the way for mass adoption in the next 2–3 years.

Beyond retail, Ugaoo provides plants on rent to MNCs and co-working spaces, managing and replacing them for a small monthly fee. Pots carry the Ugaoo logo, subtly keeping the brand in employees’ daily view. This generates steady revenue and drives organic brand recall when those employees later purchase plants or gardening products for their own homes.

Consumer base and global plans

Since inception, Ugaoo has served over 10 million customers, with half a million unique buyers annually on its own website. The brand’s next frontier is international: Dubai and Singapore are on the roadmap for next year, chosen for their high urban green-living trends and established plant retail markets.

“The quality we deliver in India will resonate globally,” says Bhalinge, confident that Ugaoo can export its farm-to-home, high-trust model to discerning international buyers.