Will Indians buy into Xiaomi’s promise of shoes?

Some experts feel it’s not about categories at all, at least not in India. Noor Samra, associate vice president – strategy, Leo Burnett, says, “Indians are quite used to shopping from one brand. Think of businesses like Tata, Birla, Godrej and even Amazon. We are willing to buy salt and pulses to cars and jewellery from Tata, because it's a trusted name. This is because India buys through trust, not categories. If your brand or business has trust associated with it and if you play your cards right, branching out and succeeding in new categories is possible. Whether India trusts Xiaomi enough to bless its foray into another category, only time will tell.”