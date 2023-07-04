Will the nostalgia-driven razr flip phone work for Motorola?

On the nostalgia factor, Ranjan clarifies, “We are not just looking to play on nostalgia. As a brand, it is important for us to not rely solely on nostalgia. Nostalgia will exist for those who know the razr series. We see it as an advantage to learn from our experience and ensure that we create the most advanced product in the flip phone category. In our communication, we want to highlight the product as the most innovative and advanced foldable in the market right now.”