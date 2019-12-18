With Gold, Zomato secures recall in restaurants

"I can equate that to the situation of dealer influence. Say, I visit a store with multiple considerations. The dealer comes up and suggests a brand and says that it's the best option for my need. If I trust the dealer and find it interesting, I will give it a thought. And then the dealer asks me if I have an HDFC card, because there is a discount on using that card for the transaction. Instead of considering the dealer as pushy, I would find it good service and realise his concern about my welfare," says Sridhar Ramanujam, chief executive officer and founder, Brand-Comm.