With laser clinic, Bombae by BSC aims to own end-to-end hair removal solutions

Shantanu Deshpande, founder, and Siddha Jain, CBO, speak about how it will reach out to men and LGBTQ community as well.
In a world where personal grooming is a significant aspect of self-care, Bombae, formerly known as Bombay Shaving Company Women is exclusively catering to women’s grooming needs. Its products include razors, foams, aftershave gel, and more. Recently, the brand opened a laser clinic (spread across 3500 sq ft.) for hair removal situated in Gurugram (NCR).
The brand has launched this service as they are looking to own an end-to-end service for hair removal. Siddha Jain, CBO, Bombae tells afaqs!, “We’re looking to own hair removal in such a way that we become the gold standard of it. We can only achieve gold level by owning laser hair removal as it’s more convenient and painless method.
"In India, the supply of laser hair removal is under-penetrated due to many reasons like lack of education, myths around lasers, etc. For customers, we’re making it convenient as one can schedule a booking on our app, and therefore we’re making it a phygital experience.”
The laser hair removal process requires multiple sessions that can last for year or more. Each session is typically scheduled once in a few months.
Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombae, adds, “The technology is effective. It has been proven, yet there hasn’t been a brand at the pan-India level that has fully capitalised on its potential. While renowned dermatology clinics like Kaya exist, no company has successfully built a widespread and scalable business solely focussed on laser hair removal.”
“Given our strong presence and reputation as a consumer-centric brand, it made sense for us to experiment and offer this unique experience, along with our existing product portfolio.”
With this clinic, the brand is looking to promote Bombae’s product line which is complementary to the laser process.
Beyond women
Laser hair removal is largely associated with women. Traditionally men have relied on shaving, waxing, and other temporary methods to manage their hair growth. However, Bombae Laser Clinic is not just targeting women, but men as well.
Jain highlightes, “As women have been more recruited into the hair removal journey so every brand targets them. For us, it would be like 80% women. Demographically, our TG is from 16-40 years. We’re targeting individuals who want to address hair constraints, regardless of their gender or identity. We target and attract diverse audiences, and identify specific pockets that need hair removal. For instance, we have a separate program for the LGBTQ community. Through engaging events, we make them aware of the laser hair removal process.”
The brand has shot a ‘transgender’ documentary at the Bombae Laser Clinic in Gurugram.
Bombae offers a product line for women, while Bombae Laser Clinic is targetting both men and women. Will it create a confusion in the customer’s mind?
Deshpande responds, “Bombae comes under the Bombay Shaving Company umbrella. In an engaged purchasing category like this, customers know that this company caters to both men and women. Probably, women will become the doormat of our clinic, but in the category household word of mouth will play an impactful role. With our referral codes and marketing we’re expecting that every customer will bring five more customers. Also, women are also great customers and referrals.”
To target men, the brand has partnered with Cult and Gold gyms in Gurugram. Both are close to the Bombae Laser Clinic.
“Through educational sessions and special offers, we try to cater to men who’ve prioritised their grooming needs,” Jain states.
Rival landscape
There are brands that offer home services for customers. Is Bombae looking to compete with them and get their market share?
Jain states, “I believe that education and seamless journey are the key barriers when it comes to acquiring new customers. It’s crucial for brands to educate the customers and make the whole process effortless. There are two stages of this journey: laser hair removal and laser hair maintenance.”
“We can only offer the latter (maintenance) service at home. However, the former requires an environment where the customers can have a remarkable experience. Customer satisfaction can be compromised in the home environment experience. Also, the technology of at-home services, is not at par with that of a clinic.”
The brand wants to educate the consumers through YouTube videos. Also, whenever someone books an appointment they get a call four days prior to the appointment, where the brand explains the laser hair removal process, how to prepare, etc. The company is relying on word-of-mouth marketing for Bombae Laser Clinic.
As far as influencer marketing goes, the brand is hosting some events. The influencers can also host events at the Bombae Laser Clinic.
The brand is looking to use 60-70% of its marketing budget on referral codes in different modes.
As far as Bombae Laser Clinic’s pricing goes, it starts from Rs 1,000 per session. The cost may vary depending on the part of the body like arms, legs, etc. A comprehensive package with six sessions, costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.
The brand is looking to open laser hair removal clinic in different cities in future.