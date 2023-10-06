WLDD and Interspace collaborate with Veera to raise awareness regarding privacy

Veera's co-founder and CEO, Arjun Ghose, said, "This unique campaign perfectly encapsulates our mission at Veera. We've built a mobile browser that places user privacy and security above all else, and this installation vividly illustrates that commitment. Just as we value our personal privacy, we believe your online experiences should remain your own, free from prying eyes. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our exceptional team for making this vision a reality."