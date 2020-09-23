Xiaomi borrows from smartphone experience to crack emerging Smart TV market

“We entered offline stores six months from launch. We have 3,000 Mi Store outlets so far and most of these are located in Tier-II and III towns. The basic metro experiences like AC stores and tiled floors have had a significant positive impact on footfalls in smaller towns. People in Tier-II and III towns do have a lot of consumption power, it is only that the selection of products were not made available to them. Also, there isn’t a lot of openness for buying online. They want to touch and experience products before purchase,” says Nilakantan.