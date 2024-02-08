Youthbeat wins Youth marketing mandate for Philips India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The youth marketing wing of Sociowash will help Philips India to build a consumer base among Gen Z cohort.
Youthbeat, the youth marketing wing of Sociowash, an advertising agency has been awarded the youth marketing mandate of Phillips India. The agency will be responsible for building a community of young individuals who can make Philips more relevant and popular among young consumers. The Delhi office of Youthbeat will handle this account.
As per the mandate, the key objective of Youthbeat would be to create a dynamic pool of young people who will bring together like-minded individuals, creating a platform for them to engage with the brand and each other. Youthbeat intends to shift perceptions of Philips among its target audience through strategic collaborations with youth ambassadors and implementing micro-influencer programs. Its influencer marketing vertical will leverage its expertise to navigate the brand toward its intended audience.
The spotlight will be on promoting Philips OneBlade with its Move Fearlessly campaign, and Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology with its No Heat Damage campaign, elevating them to hero status among the target audience.
Speaking on the association, Deepali Agarwal, business head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “Our offerings, Philips OneBlade and Philips hair straightener with NourishCare Technology, are strategically crafted to resonate with the discerning and bold Gen Z demographic. We recognise the importance of fostering a lasting connection with our consumers, ensuring that their unique preferences are comprehensively understood. The collaboration with Youthbeat positions Philips to adeptly comprehend and exceed the expectations of this emerging generation, solidifying our brand's relevance and resonance in the evolving market landscape.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Youthbeat, said, “We are committed to leveraging our experience to help Philips navigate the evolving landscape of youth marketing. Our commitment is to not only build a vibrant community around Philips but also to redefine how the brand connects with its audience. Together, we look forward to creating a narrative that paves the way for a future where innovation and engagement seamlessly intersect.”